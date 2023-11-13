A Tauranga supermarket will be temporarily suspended from selling alcohol. Photo / 123rf

A Tauranga supermarket will not be able to sell alcohol for five days after it was caught selling to a minor as part of an inter-agency operation.

Tauranga City Council said in a statement the suspension decision was made by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority after the Countdown supermarket in Bureta sold alcohol to a 17-year-old during a controlled-purchase operation in August.

The operation was conducted by police, Tauranga Alcohol Licensing inspectors and a Medical Officer of Health representative.

The council said it followed through with enforcement action.

The operation involved an underage purchaser, under the authority and supervision of police, trying to buy alcohol from a variety of premises with an off-licence in Tauranga.

These included supermarkets, grocery and bottle stores.

Of the 23 premises visited, the council said two failed by selling alcohol to the minor: the Countdown and a bottle store.

A suspension application in relation to the second premise was still before the authority awaiting a determination.

The council’s alcohol licensing team leader, Sam Kemp, said in the statement he had mixed feelings about the results.

It was “encouraging” staff at 21 of the premises passed the test, but “disappointing” two failed to do so.

“The legal age to purchase alcohol is 18 and over, but requiring relevant photo identification from customers who may appear to be under the age of 25 is the best practice to avoid situations like those faced by these non-compliant premises.

“If the customer can’t produce ID, then refuse the sale. It’s really that simple.”

Kemp said the inter-agency operations were performed at random times throughout the year as a “snapshot” of compliance.

Licensed premise operators and managers should treat every day as a potential test day, he said.

The Countdown will not be permitted to sell alcohol from 7am on November 18 to 7am on November 23.

The council statement said a store employee, who was the duty manager at the time of sale, would also have their manager’s certificate suspended for 28 days from November 18, and that neither the supermarket licensee nor the manager disputed the suspensions.

The suspensions were handed down in October.

A spokesperson for Woolworths NZ told the Bay of Plenty Times the company, which owns the Countdown brand, had policies, processes and training in place to ensure compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

“We have undertaken a full review of this case and it shows our procedures were not followed. We are deeply disappointed by that.”

The spokesperson said the company took its responsibilities as an alcohol retailer seriously.

”[We] proactively work with a number of stakeholders, including police and local councils, to ensure that our approach to the sale and promotion of alcohol complies with all relevant legislation.”