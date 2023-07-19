Artists' impressions of Tauranga City Council civic precinct development Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

Tauranga’s $303.4 million civic precinct plans will receive $21m in community funding as part of TECT’s largest-ever investment towards a project of regional significance.

TECT chairman Bill Holland announced the funding today saying the trust received majority support for the move and that the project was “one of the most exciting and significant projects the people of Tauranga will see come to fruition in their lifetime”.

TECT is a nationally recognised community-focused trust based in the Western Bay of Plenty and has distributed funding and rebates locally since 1993.

The future civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, will include a library and community hub, civic whare (public meeting house), museum and exhibition gallery.

Te Manawataki o Te Papa translates to the heartbeat of Te Papa. The project site is mostly centred on the block where the former Tauranga City Council building stood, between Wharf St, Durham St, Harinton St and Willow St.

The funding will be specifically allocated to support the development of the museum and exhibition gallery, which was expected to add significant cultural, educational and economic value to the city.

The prospect of the civic precinct, in its varied versions over the years, has also been the subject of debate and contention with detractors citing concerns that money could be better spent elsewhere. However, in May, 2022, Tauranga City Council commissioners decided to forge ahead with the $303.4m plans to create the new civic space in downtown Tauranga.

Ratepayers will be expected to pay about $70m and another $221m was expected to come from grants and asset recycling. The $70m translates to an average $265 per ratepayer, and $705 for commercial ratepayers, by 2030.

In a statement released today, Holland congratulated the council for the huge amount of work and vision involved in creating the community space.

TECT chairman Bill Holland says Tauranga's civic precinct project Te Manawataki o Te Papa is one of the most exciting for Tauranga's future. Photo / NZME

Holland said the trust was looking forward to working closely with the council and the Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited Board to progress the development.

“As a community-focused trust, TECT aims to support initiatives that contribute to our region’s vibrancy, connectedness, growth and economic success. Te Manawataki o Te Papa certainly ticks all of the boxes,” Holland said.

“This is one of the most exciting and significant projects the people of Tauranga will see come to fruition in their lifetime.

“We’re excited to see the transformational impact this project will have on our city and are committed to working with council to ensure the best outcomes for our city.”

Earlier this year, TECT asked people living in the city council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council regions for their thoughts on their draft strategy and proposed funding plan, including providing funding towards the civic precinct.

The community feedback signalled strong support for funding strategic initiatives, including almost 70 per cent in support of TECT making a contribution to the civic precinct development. In response, TECT trustees approved in principle funding of $21m to be made available to support Te Manawataki o Te Papa – subject to a funding agreement.

City council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said in the statement the funding commitment to Te Manawataki o Te Papa was hugely important for the project and the people of Tauranga.

Tauranga City commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / George Novak

“We are extremely grateful to be receiving a grant of this magnitude from such an important community funding organisation in the Western Bay,” Tolley said.

“This financial contribution is a huge step towards realising our funding goals. The resounding support TECT received about Te Manawataki o Te Papa reinforces the message we’ve also heard from people right across the region – that they want to see this project brought to life, so generations today and in the future can enjoy and benefit from what is set to become an incredible community space.”

The news comes as city council commissioners are expected to make key decisions about the future of the civic precinct at a council meeting on Monday.

Subject to those decisions, construction of the civic precinct could begin early next year, with the library and community hub the first building to be developed. The full programme of work is currently set to be completed by the end of 2028.