Tauranga has only 22 per cent tree canopy cover and the council is aiming to increase this to 30 per cent or more. Photo / NZME

31 May, 2024 01:44 AM 2 mins to read

To celebrate Arbor Day and help boost tree canopy coverage, Tauranga City Council is holding its inaugural Free Tree Day.

This initiative offers residents the opportunity to receive one free native tree per household to plant on their property, a council statement said.

Free Tree Day is aimed at enhancing tree canopy coverage across Tauranga, supporting local biodiversity while providing a fun, whānau-friendly outdoor activity, the council said.

Tauranga has only 22 per cent tree canopy cover, with the council aiming to increase this to 30 per cent or more.

”We’re eager to engage with our community about the many benefits trees bring to our neighbourhoods, such as providing shade during hot summer days and shelter for native birdlife,” the council’s principal urban forester Mark Armistead said.

”We want to not only enhance our environment but also cultivate a deeper sense of responsibility towards our natural surroundings.”

Residents can choose from a variety of native tree species including pōhutukawa, tōtara and kōwhai. Trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a total of 1900 trees available.

The trees are ready to plant and can easily fit in a car, so trailers won’t be needed.

Council staff from the Sustainability, Arborist and Environment teams will be present at Baypark to provide educational materials, guidance on tree care and information on other council-led environmental initiatives.

A coffee cart and sausage sizzle will be on-site.

This event is exclusively for Tauranga residents and council staff will record the intended planting locations to ensure all suburbs benefit from this initiative.

Free Tree Day

Baypark, 81 Truman Lane

Sunday, June 9 - 9am–1pm















