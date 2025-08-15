Advertisement
Updated

Tauranga bus incident: Man appears to smoke meth pipe on public bus

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A man on a bus Tauranga appears to smoke Meth.

Footage has emerged of a man appearing to smoke meth on a public bus as fellow passengers sit nearby.

A passenger on the Tauranga bus posted a clip of the incident to the Pāpāmoa East Community Facebook page this morning – sparking hundreds of reactions, comments and shares.

Police

