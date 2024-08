Police say they were able to quickly arrest five people after a burglary at a petrol station on State Highway 2, Bethlehem. Photo / Google

Five people, including four youths aged under 17, have been arrested after cash was stolen from a Tauranga petrol station.

Police said they were called to the burglary on State Highway 2, Bethlehem, at about 9.45pm on Friday after the group arrived in two cars.

The group allegedly smashed a window at the petrol station, police said.

“They then entered the store and set off a fog cannon, before stealing a small amount of cash.”