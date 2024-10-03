Brown and her partner, Patrick King, live near a salt marsh in Tauranga, an area that’s popular with dog walkers.
Yesterday during their sentencing in the Tauranga District Court the owners said they’d tried to fence their property but couldn’t afford to do it all and despite their efforts to keep her inside the dog kept escaping.
In one instance, she’d jumped out of a window; another time she ran out of the front door.
In March 2023, the dog was classified as dangerous after a series of attacks and near-misses, meaning the couple needed to ensure she was never in a public place without a muzzle.
But in August 2023 the owners of a dog previously attacked by Baby Girl, before she was classified as dangerous, were again out walking near the Matua salt marsh.
The owner saw a flash of white out of the corner of her eye and said, “Not again”, according to her victim impact statement read by the judge in court.
She picked up her Shih Tzu, Lily, as Baby Girl continued to growl, jump up, and attempt to bite the dog she held in her arms.
The owner received a puncture wound to her ear, and a graze and bruise on her right leg and wrist. Her dog Lily had deep serious bites on her rear leg which caused tears to the muscle and ended up with a $1856 vet bill.
After this attack, council officers attempted to seize Baby Girl but the owners wouldn’t give her up and when officers went to the property a second time, the dog wasn’t there and they couldn’t find her.
Six months later, in February 2024, another dog owner was walking her Shih Tzu-cross, Tash, near the salt marsh.
She’d just walked past Brown’s house when Baby Girl ran out and attacked Tash.
The owner said in her victim impact statement the attack had been a total surprise and she hadn’t seen the attacking dog coming.
“It snuck up behind us and started attacking my dog,” she said.
Following the second attack, council officers seized Baby Girl and she is now being held in the pound.
Tash’s owner told the court, “[Baby Girl] really needs retraining, but I don’t know if [she] can be retrained”.
‘We did our best’
Tauranga City Council prosecutor Victoria Brewer said an order for the destruction of the dog was no longer opposed, so the issue for the judge would be the level of fines and reparation.
It would also be appropriate for emotional harm payments for the dog owners who each witnessed their dogs being attacked.
Brewer said an aggravating factor was the owners were aware the dog had been involved in a series of very similar attacks, and of her “strong predatory instincts”, and the fact their property was unfenced at the front.
She said even after the dog was classified as dangerous, the property had remained unfenced, and no measures like a dog run, or tying the dog up, were in place.
He said his wife would also suffer with the loss of their dog.
“She loves her dog. It’s helped her [following a death in the family] and the dog helped with her grieving.”
‘No one wins’
Judge Melinda Mason said they both faced five charges under the Dog Control Act, of owning a dog that attacked a person, on a domestic animal and for failing to ensure a dangerous dog was muzzled in a public place.
The judge acknowledged that Brown had received the dog, who had existing behavioural difficulties, after a family tragedy.
“Really, this was a way of getting emotional recovery from this traumatic event,” she said.