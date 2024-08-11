Alpino founder Noel Cimadom, was also awarded the Supreme Individual award. Cimadom is the brains behind Alpino Cambridge and Mount Maunganui, Bar Centrale, Picnicka, and The Bistro at the Clarence Hotel in Tauranga. Picnicka also picked up the award for Outstanding Ambience.

Noel Cimadom, pictured in 2020, was awarded the Supreme Individual award. Photo / George Novak

Restaurant and cook school Somerset Cottage, established in 1986 as a small family-owned restaurant, took home the Supreme Establishment Award. Rick Lowe and Anne Butcher have passionately run the restaurant since its inception, and Somerset Cottage remained dedicated to sustainability, seasonality, and delicious food, with a strong sense of place and warmth in hospitality.

“Their daily enjoyment and commitment to these values have made them a standout in the industry.”

The Outstanding New Establishment category saw fierce competition, with nominees including Blondie, Jais Aben Bar & Bistro and Sailor Galley & Rum Bar, but the award went to beachside bar and grill Saltwater in Mount Maunganui.

The region’s best casual dining spots were also recognised, with beer and burger joint Palace Tavern, also in Mount Maunganui, taking home the award for Outstanding Casual Dining.

Cocktail connoisseurs should check out Mexa where the award for Outstanding Bartender went to Marco Rodocanachi.

Paris Harding of Pāpāmoa’s Pearl Kitchen was named the Outstanding Emerging Talent winner and Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar’s front of house team won their category.

Fife Lane's front of house team has been recognised in the Bay of Plenty Hospitality Awards. Photo / Alex Cairns

“These awards highlight the incredible talent and diversity within our region’s hospitality scene,” said Marisa Bidois, chief executive of the Restaurant Association.

“The Bay area, known for its stunning beachside locations and laid-back vibe, is a true tourist mecca, especially during the summer months.

“It’s wonderful to see our local establishments being recognised for their exceptional offerings, which continue to attract visitors and contribute to the unique charm of our community.”

She said it was crucial to pause to celebrate successes and recognise the hard work and passion people put into their craft.

“These awards are a testament to the remarkable talent and innovation that make this region a standout destination, and they provide an opportunity for us to honour the individuals and establishments that elevate the hospitality industry.”

The Bay Hospitality Awards area includes Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, Waihī Beach, Waihī, Whakatāne, Ōmōkoroa, Te Puke and Katikati. Rotorua has its own awards.

Bay Hospitality Awards 2024 winners

Campari Outstanding Bartender

Marco Rodocanachi, MeXa

Tevalis Outstanding Front of House Team

Fife Lane Kitchen & Bar

Bidfood Tauranga Outstanding Chef

Scott Rowand, Alpino

Restaurant Association Outstanding Emerging Talent

Paris Harding, Pearl Kitchen

The Restaurant Association Outstanding Casual Dining

Palace Tavern

The Restaurant Association Outstanding Establishment

Alpino

The Restaurant Association Outstanding New Establishment

Saltwater

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience

Picnicka

Mediaworks People’s Choice Award

Jais Aben Bar & Bistro

Silver Fern Farms Supreme Individual Award

Noel Cimadom

Silver Fern Farms Supreme Establishment Award

Somerset Cottage.



































