New Zealand

Taupō Volcanic Zone: More than 20 aftershocks following 4.4 magnitude quake in Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
An aerial view of Taupō. Photo / File

More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded following Sunday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Taupō, GNS Science says.

Duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said shaking was felt mostly along the lake shore after the earthquake rupture, which occurred within 10 kilometres of the surface.

“The number of earthquakes per week has been declining since November, but we have seen a slight increase prior to Sunday’s quake.

“We also noticed a small signal on our newly installed tsunami sensors in the lake at the time of the earthquake, but more analysis is required to find out its cause,” Behr said.

The number of earthquakes detected and located by the GeoNet network beneath Lake Taupō each week since the start of 2022.
“The recent number and size of earthquakes, including the M4.4 event, is within our expectations for a volcano at [a level of] minor volcanic unrest. This is confirmed by our other observations to date which show continuous activity, but no significant changes compared to the previous months of unrest.

“We also did not notice any changes in volcano monitoring indicators following the earthquake.”

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at 1 at the Taupō volcano, and the Aviation Colour Code at green.

GNS Science continues to actively monitor the volcano.

