Taupō theatre company holds auditions for 1950s play

Milly Fullick
By
3 mins to read
Centre Stage Taupō's last production, The 39 Steps, also had a retro theme.

Fresh off its sell-out run of the 1940s-set live radio play of The 39 Steps, Centre Stage Taupō is on the hunt for the stars of its next vintage production.

Auditions take place on July 21 for the upcoming run of dark comedy Home, I’m Darling, a play that premiered just six years ago but is 1950s-themed.

Director Jo Bixley is keen for existing members and new faces alike to come along to the auditions for what will be her directorial debut.

“I’d encourage anyone to come along and audition, because it’s great experience under your belt for theatre, it’s great fun and there are a lot of great people.

“We’re open to newcomers as well.

“We encourage people who’ve thought about it but never done it because you’ve got to start somewhere.

“It’s a really supportive environment and we’re there to build each other up, not criticise. [We] collaborate in a really positive way.”

It was exactly that fun, encouraging and friendly atmosphere that had given her the courage to accept the offer of directing a play.

Bixley has been involved with Centre Stage Taupō for about 15 years, taking a variety of roles both on and off stage.

When choosing the play, she tuned into her love of all things retro to find the perfect production.

“It’s very funny, and it’s very well-written, and that’s part of what drew me to it.

“But also as a lover of older things, I could imagine the set and costumes ... my imagination ran wild.”

Bixley’s eye for authentic 1950s pieces has seen her scouring op shops and the internet, travelling across the North Island to collect pieces for the play’s set, including a fridge from Te Puke and a dining set from Wellington.

The only thing missing from the production, which is slated to run from October 9-19, is the cast of six.

With a small number of performers, Bixley is hoping to find the perfect actor for each, even if they’re not within the suggested age range.

“The main character, Judy, is trying to be the perfect 1950s housewife and she’s devoted to her husband Johnny.

“He’s hoping for a promotion at work, and it’s complicated because he’s got a bit of a crush on his boss.

“There are things that come into play that threaten to upset that dream life they’ve created.

“The other character that’s great is Judy’s mother, Sylvia, and she’s a bit of a feminist ... so they clash a bit.”

There are also “Fran and Marcus, who are Judy and Johnny’s best friends”.

“Fran is challenged in the housework department and Marcus is charming, with a dark side.

“Then Alex is the female boss.

“So, most of the characters are in their mid-30s or early 40s, except Judy’s mother who is about in her 60s.

“But we’re open to anyone.”

On the back of Centre Stage’s successful run of The 39 Steps, which added dates due to demand, Bixley said she hopes for the same level of community support this time around.

“I’m really excited, I can’t wait really.

“I can’t wait to see who’s going to turn up to the auditions and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it all comes to life.”

The details

What: Home, I’m Darling auditions (registration required)

When: July 21 from 2pm

Where: The Playhouse, 2 Mataī Street, Tauhara, Taupō 3378

More information: Audition pack and registration details at centrestagetaupo.co.nz/auditions


Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.

