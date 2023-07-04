A remembrance service was held last week for Taupo's long-serving funeral director Graeme McIntosh.

Between christenings, weddings and funerals, Graeme McIntosh oversaw milestone moments for tens of thousands of Taupō people, over more than 40 years.

So, it came as no surprise when hundreds of people turned out for his memorial service last week after he passed away on June 19, aged 85.

He left behind an impressive community legacy, having run Taupō Funeral Services since 1979.

In addition, he was a marriage celebrant, Justice of the Peace and also performed christenings.

Before moving to Taupō, Graeme and his wife Ngaire met in their shared hometown of Petone, Lower Hutt.

Graeme was a farmer in the Manawatū before an injury cut that career short; Ngaire said what followed was a series of varied roles.

“He had so many different jobs- selling insurance, barman; he even used to sell makeup.”

It was taking on the funeral home in Taupō in 1979 that came to define his career direction.

Sited first at the corner of Titiraupenga St and Tūwharetoa St, Graeme moved Taupō Funeral Services to a large plot of land on Rickit St in 1996.

The couple’s oldest son Barry later took on the family business.

Barry said that professionally, Graeme would be remembered as someone who treated everyone in his care with the utmost respect.

“He was a humble, unobtrusive man who cared for everyone around him.”

The couple’s daughter, Donna Manukonga, said tributes flooded in after news of his passing; there were some common themes among them.

“People called him a true gentleman, a lovely person, and a Taupō icon.”

Graeme McIntosh celebrated 60 years of marriage to his wife Ngaire in 2022. Photo / Rachel Canning

Graeme showed that same warmth and care in his personal life, too.

He and Ngaire lived in Levin before moving to Taupō; there, they took in many foster children alongside the four they shared.

Once they were settled in Taupō, they opened their home to exchange students from all over the world.

Graeme even served as Santa in the Christmas parade at local kindergartens and daycares for many years.

Donna remembered that one of the many children Graeme saw as Santa was his own granddaughter, who observed “you’ve got the same watch as my Poppa”.

The memories of those closest to him usually involved his family in some way.

McIntosh had four children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donna said he always made his loved ones his priority.

“Family was always the most important thing to him.”

Top of that list was his wife Ngaire; the pair were together for 63 years and married for 61.

She will remember him as an honest man with a good heart.

“He was always there- I don’t think we ever had an argument.

“We did everything together.

“He was a really good husband.”