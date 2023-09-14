Nathan Moscrip has appeared in the High Court charged with murder. Photo / Andrew Warner

Name suppression has lapsed for a man accused of murdering Taupō man Brodie John Arthur Ruatara.

Nathan Chad Morscrip, 28, forest worker from Kinloch, appeared via audio visual link in the High Court at Rotorua today and pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Ruatara at Taupō on August 12.

Morscrip was given interim name suppression when he first appeared in court at the end of last month but that wasn’t pursued by his lawyer, Scott Mills, today.

Justice Neil Campbell remanded him in custody to reappear in court for a case review hearing on November 24. His trial has been set down to start on December 2 next year and he will have another callover before the judge on February 16 next year.

Police initially advised on August 13 in a statement they were investigating the sudden death of a man in Taupō and a person had been charged with assault. Morscrip appeared in the Rotorua District Court on August 18 and was remanded in custody.

The charged was upgraded to murder at his appearance in court on August 28.

Ruatara was found at his home in Kinloch on August 13 following an alleged assault the day before, police said in a statement.

