Engineering New Zealand said it is aware a man was arrested for forgery on October 25. Photo / 123RF

Engineering New Zealand said it is aware a man was arrested for forgery on October 25. Photo / 123RF

A Taupō man has been arrested after he allegedly forged the signatures of qualified engineers to sign off more than 1000 buildings around New Zealand.

Engineering New Zealand said it is aware a man was arrested for forgery on October 25 and will appear in Taupō District Court on November 8.

Police are not currently naming the man for legal reasons.

Engineering New Zealand chief executive Richard Templer said concerns about building consents having been improperly signed off were raised with the organisation on May 20.

“Engineering New Zealand takes its duty as a regulator seriously. If it is the case a member is found to have breached their ethical obligations then they may also face professional disciplinary action.”

Up to 30 Auckland building projects are “potentially compromised” and at least 40 councils are now scrambling to check if any properties in their regions are structurally at risk.

The engineering technologist allegedly completed and signed documents using the identities and credentials of chartered professional engineers “without their permission”, Templer claims.

The documents include producer statements, which provide assurance to councils that a design meets Building Code and consenting requirements when signed by a chartered professional engineer.

“This is a tough time for councils and their communities, and I feel for the many owners who are anxious to know if their properties are impacted,” Templer says.

“I understand over 1000 properties may be impacted by the alleged [misrepresentations], and it’s extremely disappointing to see allegations of such scale.”

Auckland Council is among the raft of local authorities now racing to identify potentially affected buildings.

Regulatory engineering general manager Daniel Sansbury told the Herald it received a list in July from the lawyer of the man of about 100 Auckland building projects that the man claimed to have been involved in between 2017 and 2023.

“Of those, approximately 30 building projects have been identified as being potentially compromised and these are now under investigation. We are working with Engineering New Zealand to ensure our information and findings are shared.”

Templer said many engineers had readily taken on “a huge amount of extra work” to help councils fully understand the potential implications for owners.

“Exactly how a given property [may have been] impacted is likely to be specific, so Engineering New Zealand is also working with councils to develop guidance to classify the likelihood and types of risk to [potentially] impacted properties,” he said.

New Zealand has 69 authorities, including councils, that can issue building consents.

Templer said owners with concerns about their properties should contact their council first. ENZ’s website also has a public search to check whether members and chartered professional engineers have outstanding notices against them.

“‘Chartered professional engineer’ is a protected title and quality mark for engineers who have undergone a competency assessment, and one that councils should be able to trust,” Templer said.

ENZ spokesman Lachlan McKenzie told the Herald the arrested man was an engineering technologist, which meant he did not have the same level of qualifications as a chartered professional engineer.

He is accused of forging the signatures of chartered engineers that councils used for building consents.

Asked if any buildings were at structural risk as a result of the alleged ruse, McKenzie believes “it’s possible”.

“But at this stage we can’t comment on that. That’s something that the councils will be looking at.”

MBIE building system assurance national manager Simon Thomas said the ministry was working with local authorities, Engineering NZ and police.

“MBIE’s role is to provide coordination support so that all relevant parties have good information, are connected with each other and are working effectively towards a solution.”

The Herald has sought comment from the alleged forger







