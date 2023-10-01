Noaria "Boss" Kapua has signed a professional contract with Sydney's Parramatta Eels.

Noaria Kapua is making a splash across the ditch in Sydney.

Kapua was better know as “Boss” in rugby league circles, and was four games into a season-long contract with the Parramatta Eels when the Waikato Herald caught up with her last week.

She’s found herself a long way from home, but the 18-year-old rising star from Taupō has been on a rapid rise since she was only 15.

After playing a few games with Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, she went to see Taupō Phoenix in action in Rotorua and was asked if she wanted to join the team.

Luckily, she had family on hand to help her find her feet.

“My dad had seen me play footy, so he started teaching me his knowledge of the game and that’s where it all started.”

The former Kimihia Te Kohanga Reo, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whakarewa i Te Reo Ki Tūwharetoa and Tauhara College student was hooked.

After playing with Taupō Phoenix for a year, Kapua moved on to the Reporoa Razorbacks women’s team, where she spent two years.

It was no secret she had big ambitions; during her time with the Razorbacks she was awarded 2020′s player of the year.

About that time, she set her sights on an even bigger goal: playing for the Warriors.

As it happened, a different team had its eye on her for the Tarsha Gale Cup, an Australian nine-a-side under-18s rugby league tournament in New South Wales.

“I was training at my local field at the time when I received a message from the South Sydney Rabbitohs coach to see if I wanted to sign for the under-18s competition over there.”

It came as a surprise, so Kapua got an agent involved.

They suggested another team in the same tournament, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Success with the Bulldogs then had her secure a spot in the NSW women’s under-19 side in July.

From there, she was offered a contract with the Parramatta Eels, a professional Sydney rugby league team.

The offer came as a surprise, and she gladly accepted it.

“I was speechless at the time when I got told about the news, but also grateful.

“It was very overwhelming and exciting.”

Lots of Kapua’s family members play for and support league teams, so the big news was well received, even though it meant a move to Australia.

“My whānau were happy, emotional and very excited for me.”

It’s a huge leap towards her ultimate goal: wearing a Kiwi Ferns jersey.

On her way to the top, she’s stopping to share a word of wisdom with young people who have their sights set high.

“My message to all the youngsters that choose to play a professional sport is to stay focused on the goal.

“Do what it takes to achieve your goals with passion, hard work, dedication, sacrifices and patience.

“It will happen in its own time.”





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



