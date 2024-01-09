The Human Rights Commission calls for urgent change in the police, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s bid to be healthy after a turbulent year and why our tallest landmark has made it into new scientific research. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police have released the names of the two people who died in a crash in Taupō last week.

They were Claire Ball, 51, of Rotorua, and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō.

The pair died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Rd at about 4.10pm on January 5.

“Police’s thoughts are with their family and loved ones,” a spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

“Our inquiries have shown that one of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles,” Taupō road policing manager Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson said at the time of the incident.

“The drivers or occupants of those vehicles may not have been aware of the collision but may have crucial information that could assist police.

“So far we have spoken with the occupant of one of the vehicles and would like to hear from the others in the line of traffic, or anyone who was travelling on Broadlands Rd, near White Rd and the PermaPine timber mill, about this time.”

For drivers unfamiliar with the area, Henderson said it had a number of distinctive signs for Landcorp and Wairakei Estate on the roadside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz – clicking “update report”.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.