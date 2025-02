Aged care CPR debate, Auckland's St James Theatre gets funding, Andrew Tate leaves Romania, and Gene Hackman passes away. Stay updated with the latest news.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

By RNZ

A long-serving Taupō District councillor has admitted drink-driving.

Anna Park appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday afternoon, after failing a compulsory breath test on the Control Gate Bridge in Taupō in November.

In a statement sent by her lawyer, Park said she takes full responsibility for her lapse in judgment.

“I am deeply sorry for the disappointment and hurt my actions have caused to my family, friends, colleagues, and the wider community,” she said.