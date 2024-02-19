Toffee Pop is a young cat at SPCA's Taupō Centre, who is looking for a new home.

Meet Toffee Pop. Toffee Pop is a beautiful boy full of cuddles and mischief. He is one of the many beautiful kittens available for adoption at the SPCA currently. We have a rainbow of kittens to choose from! The centre would love to show you around and introduce you to all our available fur babies.

If you think you could love me and give me a forever home, please get in touch with the SPCA Taupō Centre via our website to meet me. Keep up to date by following the centre’s Facebook page — SPCA Central Plateau.

