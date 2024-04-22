Max is an 11-month-old bull terrier looking for a new home through SPCA Taupō.

Meet Max, our loving bull terrier!

Max is a very courageous young man, he loves a good play and thrives off a loving cuddle.

His ball and a good game of tug o’ war being his favourite parts of playtime, he could go for hours.

Max is a barker, so he will let you know when someone’s around and requires more training on excessive barking.

Max is already fully grown, so no more surprise growth spurts!

Max will be desexed before going to his new home, he is up to date with vaccinations and is learning the basic commands such as sit, stay and lay down, but he is a clever little lad.

If you think you could be Max’s new friend and loving home please go to spca.nz/adopt to find out more.

Until April 28, there is 25 per cent off adoption fees to help SPCA clear the shelters these school holidays.



