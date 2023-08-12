Urgent safety issues to be revealed in final report on the sinking of the Enchanter, could Winston Peters be heading back to Parliament? And tourists fly to space for the first time. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP Video / Virgin Galactic

Rural Waikato emergency services were kept busy on Saturday morning with a two-car smash at an intersection between Taupiri and Hamilton.

One person was left with moderate to serious injuries, police said, after the smash at the intersection of Lake and Dawson Rds, about 4km southeast of Taupiri.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Lake and Dawson Rds on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called about 11.20am and sent two trucks from Ngāruawāhia. No one was trapped.

Police said both cars needed to be towed.

The Herald has sought comment from St John.



