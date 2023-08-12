Rural Waikato emergency services were kept busy on Saturday morning with a two-car smash at an intersection between Taupiri and Hamilton.
One person was left with moderate to serious injuries, police said, after the smash at the intersection of Lake and Dawson Rds, about 4km southeast of Taupiri.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called about 11.20am and sent two trucks from Ngāruawāhia. No one was trapped.
Police said both cars needed to be towed.
The Herald has sought comment from St John.