Taupaki man Mihajlo Nikolic crushed in accidental death while felling tree

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Mihajlo Nikolic was an experienced woodsman and well-liked member of the Taupaki community, where he lived on a farm. He was killed in April 2025 while felling a tree. Photo / 123RF

An experienced woodsman who was fatally crushed by a falling tree had reportedly cut down about 1000 trees in his lifetime.

Contractor Mihajlo Berislav Nikolic, also known as Michael Barry Nikolic, died in April this year, just before his 73rd birthday.

He was found pinned beneath a large pine tree

