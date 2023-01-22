Tattoo artist Peter John Roberts is before the New Plymouth District Court facing sex charges. Photo / Leighton Keith

A tattoo artist is alleged to have grabbed a client’s bottom on numerous occasions while working on her despite repeatedly being asked to stop.

Peter John Roberts, a tattoo artist who has worked in the United Kingdom and Australia as well as New Zealand, went on trial before Judge Gregory Hikaka and a jury of five men and seven women in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

He is facing one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and six of indecent assault. The offending is alleged to have taken place between January and the end of July 2020. Roberts entered not guilty pleas to all charges as the trial, which is set down for up to five days, got under way.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin, in her opening address, told the jury Roberts moved to New Plymouth in 2019 where he worked for Brothers Ink before moving to Brutal Ink.

On January 26, while tattooing a female client’s leg at his own secret studio Roberts, who was not wearing a shirt, asked about her love life and made comments about her having a “nice butt”.

Roberts then gabbed the women’s bottom and groped it in a cupping way, Hicklin said.

It’s claimed he continued the behaviour despite the woman’s pleas to stop and later touched her genitalia over her thong underwear.

The session ended after the client told Roberts he needed to finish because “I’m over it”.

Roberts asked the woman for a hug as she left.

The woman later messaged a friend asking for advice about Roberts’ behaviour.

While working on a second woman, who was his apprentice at Brutal Ink, in July Roberts is alleged to have made weird, creepy sexual comments to her as well as trying to pressure and guilt her into having sex with him.

Hicklin said Roberts told the teenager it was okay for him to be intimately touching her because he had gloves on.

He continued to grab her buttocks and allegedly told her he wanted to bury his face into her butt.

“She told him ‘don’t do that I’m in a relationship’.”

It’s claimed Roberts told the teenager the tattoo would hurt more if she declined to have sex with him.

Hicklin told the jury three women from the United Kingdom, who made complaints to police in 2016, 2017 and 2018, will give evidence about things Roberts had said and done while tattooing them.

Hicklin said there were similarities between the comments made by Roberts and his actions which showed he had a sexual interest in his female clients and an intent to perform sexual activity on them.

