The final section of concrete on the Taruheru walkway extension has been laid by Gisborne District Council contractors at the Derby Street end. A local resident said they appear to have done "a splendid job". Photo / Paul Rickard

The final section of concrete in the new pathway for walkers, cyclists and mobility scooter drivers along the Taruheru riverbank at the back of Mitre 10 was laid down yesterday.

Contractors have put a 3m-wide concrete path in place, linking the Derby Street end of the previous rough track with the Grey Street end.

In turn, that extension links with the rest of the riverbank walkway along the Taruheru and Tūranganui Rivers.

The contractors have placed a wider concrete section at the river end of Derby Street that links with the footpath to the footbridge and the footpath along Aberdeen Road.

A local resident who has watched as progress was made on the work said the contractors have done “a splendid job”.

“Credit to the council for this - the extension will please a lot of people, particularly those folks on mobility scooters and people pushing prams.”