In the meeting, councillors had resolved to adopt an unaudited Long-term Plan (LTP) by June 30, 2024, but management had since advised that this was not going to be possible.
An extraordinary meeting was called in which the group manager of corporate, Raj Suppiah, asked the council to rescind the earlier resolution and extend the timeline to July 31.
He told councillors this would provide enough time for auditors to firstly work alongside the council to review the LTP before it went out to consultation, and then audit the final document from mid-June.
These changes along with the new fees and charges will take effect when the 2024-2034 LTP is adopted on July 31 this year.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.