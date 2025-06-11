“It seemed big when you’re standing there watching it.

A tornado strikes Taranaki.

“We did hear it went across the farm, shifted a shipping container and trees and stuff. It was quite significant.”

Johnson said she saw “marble-sized” hail and some of the farms around her had even larger hail.

One person said the tornado they spotted along Pungarehu Rd in South Taranaki took out power lines.

“Thought windows were going to implode, freaky and very loud,” the resident said on Facebook.

MetService said a severe thunderstorm watch was in force for Taranaki until 6pm.

Scattered thunderstorms bring the risk of heavy falls, hail and strong wind gusts in the region.

The MetService thunderstorm outlook said there was a high risk of thunderstorms for Taranaki, the far-western Tasman District and the Buller District throughout most of today.

“These thunderstorms will bring brief heavy rain of 10-25 mm/h, hail of 5-20 mm diameter and squally wind gusts of 80-110 km/h.”

There is a moderate risk for Whanganui, southern Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kāpiti, Wellington, northern Marlborough (mainly the Sounds) and northeastern parts of Nelson from this morning and afternoon.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms about the western parts of Waitomo and Waikato from mid-afternoon, MetService said.

