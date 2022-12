A tornado had left a house with roof damage in a south Taranaki town. Photo / DB Fearnley

A tornado has hit South Taranaki, damaging a house.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed they are at the scene of a home that has been hit by a tornado in Eltham.

Fenz were called to the property at 2.45pm and remain in attendance.

There has been some damage to the roof of the single-story home, which a fire crew is helping to weatherproof.

An expert meteorologist from MetService said they had received reports of a tornado near Eltham, but had not heard of any damage.

