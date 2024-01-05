Roads closed are closed in Taranaki today while emergency services respond to a gas leak.

A police spokesperson confirmed police were at the scene of a gas leak in Hāwera central just before 10.30am.

“Emergency services are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Union Street and Nelson St in Hāwera.”

Cordons are in place on several streets intersecting Union St, including High St, Grey St and Wellington St.

Cordons are also in place near Countdown and the intersection of Nelson and Princes St.

People within these cordons are being evacuated as a precaution and others are asked to avoid the area, the police spokesperson said.