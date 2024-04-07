A church service, clothes swap and meet and greets are just some of the events and activities planned for Taranaki's Pride Week. Photo / Unsplash

Members of Taranaki’s rainbow community are ready to celebrate themselves and each other for a week long event this month.

From April 8-14, Pride Taranaki has organised several community events for the region’s Pride Week, celebrating the LGBTQI+ community.

Pride Taranaki trustee Chris Herlihy said the week is about meaningful connection.

“We encourage people to be who they want and provide experiences where people can get to know each other and find their community.”

Herlihy said Pride Taranaki has teamed up with local businesses and organisations to create a well-rounded week of fun activities.

“We’re excited to have a wide variety of events on offer for our rainbow community.”

Rangatahi will have the chance to declutter or update their wardrobes at a free clothes swap on Saturday, April 13.

The event, run by RainbowYouth, provides a safe space for young people in the rainbow community to find gender-affirming clothes, said regional co-ordinator Wesley Milne.

“When you look your best you feel your best. This event helps rainbow youth experiment with clothes that make them feel comfortable and like themselves.”

The free clothes swap is similar to a community exchange, they said.

“The vibe is to have racks full of clothing ready for rainbow rangatahi to look through, try something on and take home. It’s also a chance for them to swap out their old clothes for something they feel comfortable and confident in.”

The next day, West Baptist Church is running a Thank God for Pride church service. Pastor Andrew Sangster said he’s happy the church is part of Taranaki Pride Week.

“We’re keen to celebrate the way God has made us - in his light and divine image.”

Taranaki Pride Week includes chances to catch up and create community, with walking groups scheduled over the week. Pictured are participants of last month's walk in Waitara.

It is the church’s first Thank God for Pride service and Sangster said he is looking forward to it.

“We want to be very clear in showing what God’s heart is about and not having barriers in place for anyone who wants to be a part of a church. We want to reflect God in what we do and we know he loves and supports everyone being who they are.”

He said it’s important to have safe spaces to worship God.

“There’s a real beauty in seeing a diverse group of people from all sorts of backgrounds and walks of life come together to be part of a church community, to find out more about Jesus and follow his ways.”

Labour list MP Glen Bennett said Taranaki Pride Week is happening at the perfect time.

“It is so timely and important to celebrate pride. Especially when looking at the recent attacks on rainbow crossings and some of the government policies that are coming through about gender diversity. It’s important to celebrate diversity and love in trying times.”

He said Pride Week is a celebration of love and acceptance.

“For us in a province or small town, it’s not easy to be queer. Sometimes it feels conservative so it’s lovely to have Taranaki Pride Week. It’s good to have that visibility as it’s important for the rainbow community - young or old - to see open and affirming spaces. Whether you are part of the rainbow whānau or not, it’s important to celebrate with us to acknowledge the fact we’re all human, regardless of our differences.”

Events:

Wednesday, April 10: Dr Miriam Saphira in Conversation, 5.30pm-7pm, museum foyer, Puke Ariki, New Plymouth, free. Social Hour with Miriam: 7.15pm-8.15pm, Nice Hotel, New Plymouth, cash bar.

Thursday, April 11: Ten Pin Bowling: 7pm-9pm, Bowlarama, New Plymouth, $15 per person.

Friday, April 12: Wear the rainbow day, free guided tour with curator Simon Gennard, 12.30pm-1.30pm. Govett-Brewster Art Gallery / Len Lye Centre, social drinks at Snug Lounge, New Plymouth 5pm-7pm, cash bar.

Saturday, April 13: East End Park Run, 8am-9am, East End Park, Nobs Line, free. Clothes swap, 10am-2pm, Rainbow Youth Drop-In Centre, free. A photography workshop with Cao Xun, 1pm-3pm, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, for rangatahi 16 and over, $10. Rainbow Drinks Celebration with Glen Bennett MP, 4pm-6pm, Snug Lounge, New Plymouth, cash bar

Sunday, April 14: Walking group, 10am-11am, Stratford. Thank God For Pride Service, 10am-11.40am, West Baptist Church, 144 South Rd, free. Coffee Catch up, 11am-12 noon, Fenton St Café, Stratford, free. Fiona Clark Unafraid, 3.15pm-5.08pm, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, $11.











