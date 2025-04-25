Taranaki mum Stacey Winiata was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks after the birth of her twins in May last year.
The 35-year-old was told in February her cancer is now incurable, and she is planning memories and messages to leave for her four children.
Winiata’s Auckland-based sister Mel Boyce is among people throughout New Zealand holding Pink Ribbon Breakfasts to raise breast cancer awareness and funds for the charity Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.
Stacey Winiata is just starting on the future birthday cards and videos she wants to leave her kids since being told the breast cancer she was diagnosed with after giving birth to twins last year is now incurable.
As for husband Chazz Winiata, they’ve joked about her pulling together a manual, the Hāwera mum-of-four told the Herald.
“I’m worried about my husband and how he’s going to handle the kids. Once they’re about 5 and they’re going to school, it’ll be a lot easier for him. But when they’re 1 to 5, kids are pretty full-on.
“It worries me a little bit [how the kids will cope], but I’m more like, ‘Is he gonna be okay?’”
Winiata received the devastating news in February her HER-2 positive breast cancer had spread and could no longer be cured, after a full mastectomy of her left breast and several rounds of chemotherapy. Her initial diagnosis came a few weeks after twins Malakai and Maiana were born in May last year.
The 35-year-old is now on anti-cancer drug Herceptin to help slow the cancer’s progress, with scans showing new tumours near her heart. She has three main reasons for talking about her second cancer diagnosis, after previously overcoming leukaemia in her teens.
The first is to raise awareness of breast cancer – the most common cancer in women in New Zealand, with one in nine affected in their lifetime – and encourage those with symptoms to get checked.
“Even if it’s just a little lump, because – especially if it’s the aggressive one – it grows really fast.”
Second, to support the work of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with people around the country – including her Auckland-based sister Mel Boyce – hosting Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraisers next month and in June.
Boyce said the last year had felt “so out of control”, and hosting was a way to change that.
Her Pink Ribbon Breakfast, a brunch at the 100-staff software company where she works, was also a chance to remind younger women “we aren’t invincible” and to keep up regular self-checks of their breasts.
Routine mammograms begin at age 45 in New Zealand, with most of the 3500 new cases of breast cancer each year in women over 50.
But around 400 women under the age of 44 are diagnosed with the disease each year.
“I can’t take Stacey’s cancer away, I can’t take the treatment instead of her,” Boyce said.
“But I can host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to support the foundation that’s helping her and others in her position.”
“So many people survive breast cancer, and because last time [with leukaemia] we got told it’d been caught too late, this time I was like, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine, because I survived the last one’.
“And then it was like, ‘Oh, okay. Maybe not’.”
But life is today, and with a busy household of three under-3s and a teen, there was always something new to focus on.
This week, it was two 11-month-old rascals getting mobile.
“The twins started crawling. It’s like day four now, and it’s pretty hectic … we just take it all day by day, and I’m thankful that I’m still here.”
What is Pink Ribbon Breakfast?
Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the biggest annual fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with proceeds helping pay for the charity’s work, including supporting patients, new research, and education campaigns to promote the importance of early detection, foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.