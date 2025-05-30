“The tenant suggested everything turned sour when she helped her elderly landlord with her hair at the start of May 2024,” Kemp said.
Landlord and tenant had earlier lived on the same Plympton St property together for about five months, with Read in the granny flat at the back and Broadmore’s family in the main house.
But once the relationship became fractious, Read claimed she was assaulted twice.
The first incident involved a member of Broadmore’s family pushing her into a hedge and allegedly punching her, while in the second she claimed she was pushed from behind and fell over, requiring medical treatment.
In January this year, she sent a handwritten letter that repeatedly used capped words to tell the family to “Get out” of her house and signed off the letter with: “Get someone with a brain to read this letter and explain it to you - you dumb a**”.
The adjudicator said he had no doubt the messages “caused the tenant distress and were emotionally difficult to receive”.
“The landlord has apologised in writing in the context of the proceedings, however, I consider this to be too late and does not negate the harassment,” he said.
Broadmore also claimed her landlord took 30 of her pot plants, including one containing her father’s ashes, ripped up her vege garden, threw a brick through her window and stones at her house, put flour on a guest’s car and regularly banged on her doors and windows.
Kemp decided it was more likely than not that Read had done the things alleged.
“All of this behaviour shows an uncontrollable frustration at the situation the landlord has found herself in,” he said.