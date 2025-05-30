Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Taranaki landlord harassed her tenant over unpaid rent and a bad haircut

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

This Taranaki home and granny flat was the scene of a fraught tenancy which descended into violence after a bad haircut. Photo / Tara Shaskey

This Taranaki home and granny flat was the scene of a fraught tenancy which descended into violence after a bad haircut. Photo / Tara Shaskey

  • Landlord Rayma Read and tenant Vernalee Broadmore engaged in a tit-for-tat feud that led to Read being found to have harassed her renter.
  • The Tenancy Tribunal terminated the tenancy, citing assaults and an “extremely strained” relationship.
  • Read was ordered to pay $4050 in damages, while Broadmore owed $3914 in unpaid rent.

A bad haircut sparked violence between an elderly Taranaki landlord and her tenant, and messages calling the renter’s family “lowlife mongrels” and “a bad group of idiots”.

Landlord Rayma Read also threw a brick through her tenant’s window and “ripped up” her vege garden, while the renter’s family responded by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand