Te Paepae o Aotea student Kieran Taylor, 16, is a new recruit at Manaia Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Manaia Volunteer Fire Brigade’s new recruit wants to give back to the community that supported him when he needed it most.

Te Paepae o Aotea student Kieran Taylor, 16, joined the brigade in December last year. He said becoming a firefighter was an easy decision.

“In 2021 I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. The community donated money towards costs and helped out in so many ways. I went through six months of chemotherapy and now I’m all good. That support they gave me and my family inspired me to join.”

Being a firefighter also runs in his blood, he said, with Taylor being a fourth-generation firefighter.

“My dad has served on the brigade for 24 years. My granddad and his father served as well. It’s something I’ve grown up with and as well as giving back to the Manaia community I wanted to carry on that tradition.”

Each Monday he trains with the brigade.

“It’s different exercises each week but all of it is to get us prepared and ready for callouts.”

He said a common misconception is that firefighters only deal with fire callouts.

“Since I’ve been at the brigade I’ve attended one house fire. Most of the calls are medical. We go on first aid courses to become qualified in first aid.”

Taylor said the firefighters at Manaia Volunteer Fire Brigade are great people.

“We have a great sense of camaraderie and we manage to have a laugh. Being a firefighter can be a lot of hard work so having those support systems in place is important.”

He said helping the community is beneficial.

“It makes me feel good knowing I’m giving back.”

Taylor said students who are 16 and interested in becoming volunteer firefighters should join their local brigade.

“It’s very rewarding and knowing you’re helping people, is such a nice feeling.”



