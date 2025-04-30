Advertisement
Taranaki crash involving an ambulance shuts SH3, motorists face delays

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Due to a crash, SH3 is closed between Dudley Rd Lower and Tariki Rd South. Photo / NZTA

An ambulance is one of the three vehicles involved in an overnight crash in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said the 3.50am crash in Inglewood involved three heavy vehicles.

Mountain Rd and State Highway 3 south of Inglewood were reopened at 9.10am, five hours after the crash.

“There was one patient onboard the ambulance at the time of the incident. The patient and crew were shaken but uninjured,” a St John spokesperson said.

“Two people from the other vehicles were injured, with one of them transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition. The other patient was treated at the scene.

“The original patient in the ambulance was also transported to Taranaki Base Hospital.”

St John responded to the incident with one ambulance, one first response unit, and one rapid response vehicle.

“The damaged ambulance has been taken off the road and will be assessed today to determine the extent of the damage.”

A police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries, but heavy tows would be needed to move the damaged vehicles.

There was a diversion off the highway at Tarata Rd from Inglewood, on to Kaimata Rd South, Tariki Rd South, Salisbury Rd, to Beaconsfield Rd, and back on to the highway.

Motorists were advised to plan ahead for their journey and expect delays.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

