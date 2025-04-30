Due to a crash, SH3 is closed between Dudley Rd Lower and Tariki Rd South. Photo / NZTA

An ambulance is one of the three vehicles involved in an overnight crash in Taranaki.

A police spokesperson said the 3.50am crash in Inglewood involved three heavy vehicles.

Mountain Rd and State Highway 3 south of Inglewood were reopened at 9.10am, five hours after the crash.

“There was one patient onboard the ambulance at the time of the incident. The patient and crew were shaken but uninjured,” a St John spokesperson said.

“Two people from the other vehicles were injured, with one of them transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition. The other patient was treated at the scene.