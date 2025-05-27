Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks all the political issues of the week with Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man who died after his ute crashed into a garage and burst into flames was Kenneth David Falconer, 71, from Tapanui.

Emergency services said they responded to a “well-involved” vehicle fire in Tapanui, west Otago, just after 3.30pm last Friday.

A man mowing his lawn said he saw the vehicle crash into his neighbour’s garage and then watched as firefighters tried to pull a man from the burning vehicle.

“I was mowing the lawns, my wife was sitting on the garden seat, talking to a neighbour,” he said.

He said firefighters tried to pull the man from the burning vehicle but it was “just too hot”.