The ceremony at Taniwha Springs/Te Waro Uri this morning.

The old pump station has been removed from over Taniwha Springs/Te Waro Uri near Rotorua.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Rotorua Lakes Council held a karakia at Pekehaua Puna Reserve at dawn today to mark the occasion, according to a statement issued by the council.

The spring supplies fresh water to Ngongotahā and Awahou communities, as well as Te Koutū in cases of emergency, and is traditionally considered the home of the taniwha Pekehaua, a central figure in local traditions.

In 1966, land at Pekehaua Puna/Taniwha Springs was taken from Ngāti Rangiwewehi for waterworks purposes under the Public Works Act 1928 and vested in the then-Rotorua County Council.

The land was returned to iwi by Rotorua Lakes Council in 2015, and a partnership between Ngāti Rangiwewehi and the council resulted in a joint consent for ongoing water take from the spring for the benefit of the community - a consent believed to be the first of its kind.

Pekehaua Puna Reserve Trust chairman Louis Bidois said in the statement that “land back, pumps out” was their iwi mantra.

“The return of our land, removal of the old pumps and pump house, reserve restoration and today’s cultural processes allow the sun to shine down on Te Waro Uri for the first time in decades and completes the mantra.”

Bidois said removing the pumps and station restored the spirit of Pekehaua and, with it, the mana of Rangiwewehi.

“Today’s milestone is spiritually something to reflect on, mark, celebrate but also acknowledge. Rotorua Lakes Council has again co-operated in making the site available despite operational responsibilities.”

A new pump station has now been constructed and commissioned, the statement said. Water will be drawn from the spring into the new pump station and will be treated and then stored in two reservoirs supplying Ngongotahā.

Rotorua Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong said the council acknowledged the spring was of significant historic and cultural significance to Ngāti Rangiwewehi.

“The return of ownership following a historic council decision has strengthened the relationship between iwi and the council, including ensuring community water supply needs can continue to be met.”

Ngāti Rangiwewehi said it had mourned the loss of Taniwha Springs since its taking and considered that although it was in accordance with the law at the time, it was morally wrong and caused the iwi great and lasting hurt.

Rauroha Clarke of Ngāti Rangiwewehi said there was a Māori whakatauki [saying]: Mā mua ka kite a muri, mā muri ka ora a mua - it’s about the importance of working together and imparts that leaders and followers are essential and co-dependent.

He said the iwi, council and contractors had worked together to provide quality, safe, “crystal-clear” water to Ngongotahā and Te Koutū in case of emergencies, and the joint venture had been for the “betterment of the community”.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi will host an iwi day at Tarimano Marae on July 1 to provide the opportunity to mourn the loss of and remember those who have passed on and to celebrate the removal of the pump station.