The official opening of the new police station at Tāneatua.

The small Bay of Plenty town of Tāneatua has a new police station, more than four years after the original station was destroyed in a fire.

Fire crews were called to the station late on December 18, 2018. It was well alight by the time crews arrived.

A new community-centred police base was officially opened today by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster following a blessing by local kaumātua.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, local staff and members of the wider Tāneatua Ruatoki and Waimana communities also attended.

According to a statement from police, the base was designed to better reflect the community it serves in a collaborative project with Ngāi Tūhoe and other key community partners.

It becomes the second solar-powered police station in New Zealand and the first base in the country to feature all external signage in te reo Māori, according to the statement.

It also has flooring repurposed from a decommissioned local cheese factory.

Coster said the fire was “devastating”, but an “opportunity to create a new community-focused and sustainable space that’s also a great place to work for the two officers stationed here”.

“This whare is a touchstone for positive change – it’s a place that encourages engagement with the entire community and the spirit of mahi tahi [working together].

“It’s wairua can be felt inside and out.

“Visitors to the base may be surprised to find the front counter has been replaced by a kiosk, and much of the space is open to the public for community hui and events.

“By removing some of the physical barriers between police and the community, we hope to create a safer, more inclusive space that brings people together.”

The damaged Tāneatua police station. Photo / Katee Shanks

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha said design decisions were led by an external reference group, including iwi and other community partners.

“The partnership with the community reference group has been imperative in getting this project just right for police and the community, and creating an environment in which everyone can thrive.”

Chairman of Te Uru Taumatua - Tūhoe iwi office Tamati Kruger said Tūhoe had been a strong support partner throughout all stages of the project.

“This base is a product of the friendship between Ngāi Tūhoe and New Zealand Police,” he said.

The front of the base features art by Wharerangi Turnbull.

The unique piece, called Whakakotahi – To Unify, was designed to promote unity, teamwork, rebirth, rebuilding, participation and the past, present and future of Tāneatua.