Scene of the crash on Tāneatua Rd that claimed four lives on Sunday. Photo / Whakatane Beacon

Scene of the crash on Tāneatua Rd that claimed four lives on Sunday. Photo / Whakatane Beacon

By Whakatane Beacon

Police have ruled out the road as a factor in the crash that killed four people, including an eight-month-old in the Eastern Bay of Plenty on Sunday.

The close-knit community of Tāneatua is in collective mourning after four of their own were killed in a collision on Tāneatua Rd.

Two women, a man and a nine-month-old baby were travelling from Whakatāne to Tāneatua at about 3pm when their vehicle failed to negotiate a sweeping bend, crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming car.

Tangi preparations are underway at Waikirkiri Marae in Ruatoki to farewell Ngatokorima Robert Armstrong Tawhi, 29, Ashleigh-Jade Rogers, 26, Shannyn Regina Mahaki, 32, and her nine-month-old infant Khiraynx Te Uira Wright.

Three passengers in the other car, a woman and her two young children from the Waimana area, were transported via ambulance to Whakatāne Hospital. Two had minor injuries, and one had moderate injuries.

Although other accidents have occurred on this stretch of road and work is underway to improve safety at the corner, police have ruled out the road as a factor in this crash.

"The road had nothing to do with this particular crash," Eastern Bay road policing manager Sergeant Chris Howard said.

"Hundreds of cars go around that corner every day with no issue ... The speculation that's been in the other media is simply speculation."

Howard said the accident was very "unpleasant" for everyone involved and a huge tragedy for the small Tāneatua community.

Tāneatua/Waimana ward councillor Andrew Iles said although the road has been ruled out of investigations, there had been plenty of near misses on the stretch of road and Whakatāne District Council was actively working on improving the corner's road safety.

Police are calling for sightings of the dark green Toyota Vitz before the accident. This is not the actual vehicle involved in the crash but is the same model and colour. Photo / Supplied

The council's roading team visited the crash site on Monday morning and Iles said the road was due was resealing next year.

"This accident just brings home how precious life can be," he said.

"With the deceased being from Tāneatua and the other passengers being from Waimana, this has been a massive shock to both the small communities ... We don't want to see this being repeated."

Tāneatua Community Board deputy chairwoman Toni Boynton said the deceased whanau were well connected to many in Tāneatua and the rural community of Ruatoki.

"It's been quite devastating for the community," she said. "The majority of the Tāneatua community are related to the whanau, so it's just an absolute tragedy. It's been a long time since an accident has happened along that road, so it came as a real shock."

Boynton said some of the first responders were also related to the whanau. Many of the accidents they attended on the road were travellers, not from their community but this "touched so close to home."

Investigations ongoing

Investigations into the crash on Taneatua are ongoing with police yet to establish who was driving the vehicle in which the four were killed, and whether speed and alcohol were factors.

Open alcohol vessels were found in the vehicle, but it is not known whether they were recently consumed with police awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Howard said it would not be known if intoxication was a factor until they could identify who was driving.

The Beacon understands that two people were ejected from the front of the car by the impact. The child and other passenger remained in the back seat.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a green Toyota Vitz, registration CTP42 that was first seen driving from Kawerau to Whakatāne at 2pm on Sunday May 1 along SH30. The vehicle then drove from Whakatāne towards Tāneatua along Tāneatua Rd at 2.50pm.

It was also seen on CCTV driving from Arawa Rd on to Te Tahi St, and then on to Tāneatua Rd.