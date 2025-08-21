Several in the audience themselves heckled the veteran disrupter, one describing him as a “pest”.

“Not welcome, bro,” another said.

Karl Mokaraka interrupts Christopher Luxon and MP Simeon Brown during an election campaign stop in Pakuranga in 2023. Photo / BusinessDesk

Mokaraka has disrupted candidate events across the political spectrum, including when he popped up from behind a fence as future Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and MP Simeon Brown spoke to reporters during the 2023 general election campaign.

“Will the real Mr Chris Luxon please stand up,” Mokaraka said, prompting Luxon to reply, “You’re no Slim Shady, buddy.”

Mokaraka also led Vision NZ supporters in disrupting a Labour campaign event at Ōtara markets, and he was kicked out of the Act Party campaign launch after heckling leader David Seymour.

Last year, Mokaraka was led out of Parliament’s public gallery after shouting at Luxon as the Prime Minister apologised to survivors of state care.

Waatea News general manager Matthew Tukaki described Mokaraka and other Vision NZ supporters at last night’s debate as “thugs and hooligans” who breached tikanga despite being told the rules.

“[It was at the] front of the marae on the ātea, which is considered as wāhi tapu, where they decided to pull out their phones and act as if all of a sudden they were the victims ... no. This behaviour is symptomatic of thuggery and hooliganism.”

Matthew Tukaki blames Hannah Tamaki for the behaviour of Vision NZ supporters at a Tamaki Makaurau byelection debate last night.

He blamed Tamaki, who wasn’t invited to debate because organisers wanted voters to hear from the two front-runners on “the things they could achieve”, Tukaki said.

“There was no way on God’s green Earth that Hannah Tamaki was going to be a close candidate in this byelection … [and] she can’t separate herself from what she did in sending her thugs and her hooligans into the marae against tikanga.

“What might be appropriate for her and her husband’s church is not appropriate for the marae.”

A Vision NZ spokeswoman said on behalf of Tamaki and Mokaraka that it was Mokaraka’s decision to attend.

He’d since laid a complaint with police about his treatment, she said.

“He was not asked to leave but manhandled out of the marae, which the video evidence shows.”

Karl Mokaraka was ejected from a byelection debate at Waatea Marae in Auckland last night after he protested about Hannah Tamaki not being invited. Photo / Screengrab via Facebook

In a statement, Vision NZ said it was “calling for accountability following the continued exclusion of party leader Hannah Tamaki from key political debates and media platforms”.

The “front-runners only” justification was an excuse to deliberately exclude Tamaki and deny voters a chance to hear her policies, the party said.

Vision NZ also rejected accusations that its supporters breached tikanga.

“Why [are] publicly funded organisations such as Waatea News ... permitted to use taxpayer money in ways that do not serve the public interest, but instead reflect the choices of a small group of elite Māori voices?”

In a Facebook live video after being kicked out, Mokaraka said with 238,000 people in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate, it was important to have “all cards on the table”.

He praised Tamaki’s decades of “help[ing] families like mine, and many families come through drugs, and come out of gang life”.

Vision NZ's Hannah Tamaki is one of five people standing for the Tamaki Makaurau seat in a byelection. Also pictured (from second left) are Labour's Peeni Henare, NZ Loyal's Kelvyn Alp, and Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara.

Jackson said Tamaki had done some excellent work in the community, but her church had – particularly in the past year – “upset many in our community”.

As marae chairman, he could’ve overruled his committee over Tamaki’s site ban but he wanted to respect their decision, and that of the debate organisers, Jackson said.

“If I had my choice, I would have had her part of the debate, but it’s not just about me, you know?”

As for Mokaraka, he and other Vision NZ supporters were warned before the debate “that type of behaviour or interruptions would not be tolerated”.

“I spoke to Karl outside [after]. I said, ‘You don’t come to my marae and act like that. This is not an Act or National Party conference.’“

