Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tāmaki Makaurau byelection: Karl Mokaraka kicked out of debate over Hannah Tamaki exclusion

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former Vision NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka was kicked out of debate between Labour's Peeni Henare and Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara. Video / Waatea News

Serial political heckler Karl Mokaraka has been booted from a byelection debate after interrupting candidates to protest the omission of Hannah Tamaki.

Tamaki is running as Vision NZ’s candidate for the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate seat with four others, two of whom – Labour’s Peeni Henare and Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save