Lanes will close on a section of Tāmaki Drive as iwi, unions and activists hīkoi in support of tangata whenua and workers’ rights.

Eastbound lanes on the coastal Auckland link will be closed between Ōkahu Bay and The Strand from 11.45am till about 1.15pm today, police said.

“The partial road closure is being put in place to ensure the safety of all road users while the hīkoi takes place.

“Motorists are advised to plan ahead for any traffic delays and to consider taking alternative routes where possible.”

The march is part of a national day of solidarity, Rā Whakamana, to “reaffirm the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua and protect the rights and wellbeing of all workers”, the National Iwi Chairs Forum and the NZ Council of Trade Unions said in a media release.