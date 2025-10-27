Lanes will close on a section of Tāmaki Drive as iwi, unions and activists hīkoi in support of tangata whenua and workers’ rights.
Eastbound lanes on the coastal Auckland link will be closed between Ōkahu Bay and The Strand from 11.45am till about 1.15pm today, police said.
“The partial roadclosure is being put in place to ensure the safety of all road users while the hīkoi takes place.
“Motorists are advised to plan ahead for any traffic delays and to consider taking alternative routes where possible.”
The march is part of a national day of solidarity, Rā Whakamana, to “reaffirm the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua and protect the rights and wellbeing of all workers”, the National Iwi Chairs Forum and the NZ Council of Trade Unions said in a media release.
Rā Whakamana was the first time iwi and unions had collaborated on a national scale, with events taking place across the country.
Iwi, unions, and activist groups had called for mass mobilisations across New Zealand at noon to send a “powerful message” that they wouldn’t back down “in the face of the Government’s ongoing attacks on our people”, they said.
Today’s date – October 28 – carried “deep meaning”.
Rā Whakamana was a “tikanga-led stand for cultural wellbeing, dignity, workers’ rights, mana wāhine, rangatahi, and tino rangatiratanga”, iwi spokesman Dr Kenneth Kennedy said.
Another iwi spokesman, Na Raihania, said while the Treaty Principles Bill had been defeated, the Government “continues its anti-Tiriti and anti-worker agenda”.
“They are undermining Te Tiriti o Waitangi, removing Treaty clauses from law, pushing the Regulatory Standards Bill, blocking pay equity for wāhine and eroding workers’ rights and protections while costs keep rising.”
Today’s collaboration was not just about resisting, union spokesman Grant Williams said.
“Together as iwi, as unions, as tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti ... we are creating a future where tino rangatiratanga [self-determination, sovereignty] is real for everyone and Te Tiriti o Waitangi unites all communities.”