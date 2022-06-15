Tamaki College calls out "disturbing video" circulating on social media. Video / Instagram

Auckland's Tamaki College has spoken out after a "very disturbing" video of a violent brawl involving what is believed students at the East Auckland school.

The video shows a group of young women outside a home as an older man stands between them and a group of young women inside.

Both groups can be seen wearing Tamaki College uniforms.

A violent brawl then breaks out with one young woman being thrown to the ground and attacked as others swing wild blows at the head of the man.

The video was shared across social media, along with screenshots purporting to be of online conversations with some of the alleged brawlers.

Tamaki College posted a message to the community via its Facebook page.

"We have been made aware that there is a very disturbing video of an assault taking place outside a house in our community that is circulating on social media," principal Soana Pamaka wrote.

"Tamaki College does not endorse violence of any kind. We continue to provide a safe learning environment for students and whanau.

"This incident has been dealt with by the school and is being dealt with by the NZ Police.

"We ask for your patience and understanding to allow the NZ Police to deal with this the right way and ask that we support our school, community and both of the families as we work through this difficult situation.

"One way to support this is to report the video so that it stops circulating."

Police told the Herald that the alleged assault remains under investigation.

"We are working to identify the parties involved so we can address the issue," a police spokesperson said.

"Police are aware of video footage circulating depicting the incident. We are concerned by the violence shown in the video and ask the community to cease sharing footage any further."