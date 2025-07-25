Advertisement
Tall towers versus volcanic views: The building blocks in Auckland’s development

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
18 mins to read

Why is central Auckland built up to the east, but not the west? Because this view of Maungawhau/Mt Eden is protected. Photo / Jason Dorday

Auckland is one of the few cities in the world that bans tall buildings if they threaten to block public views – in our case, of some much-loved volcanic cones. But this could soon change, with a senior Government minister arguing the rules choke economic growth. Simon Wilson reports.

