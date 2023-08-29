Immigration New Zealand raid six properties in fraud investigation, the Government cuts back on consultants and contractors plus job listings fall but why applications are higher than ever. Video / NZ Herald

A gas leak in Auckland’s Takapuna has prompted emergency services to cordon off Killarney St, causing heavy traffic in the surrounding streets.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to the leak while police direct motorists.

Police closed Killarney St between Lake Pupuke and Anzac Sts. Lake Pupuke and Ander Place are also closed, Auckland Transport said.

Traffic has backed up onto Taharoto and Lake Rds, Anzac and Auburn Sts and The Terrace.

It is the second gas leak to plague Auckland in less than a week, after people were told to evacuate the downtown area last Thursday evening.

An emergency mobile alert was sent to phones at 5.45pm on Thursday, telling people to close all doors and windows.

Emergency services responding to the gas leak in downtown Auckland. Photo / Raphael Franks

Part of Customs St was cordoned off from Albert St. Beach Rd was also closed up to Anzac Ave.

A Herald reporter said the “smell of gas is very strong on the corner of Customs and Commerce”.