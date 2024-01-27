The house fire in Takapuna, Auckland on January 27, 2024. Photo / Josh James Foster

The house fire in Takapuna, Auckland on January 27, 2024. Photo / Josh James Foster

By RNZ

Firefighters are trying to put out a house fire in Takapuna this evening.

Emergency services received multiple calls about the blaze at the property about 6.30pm.

Fire and Emergency said six fire trucks were at the scene and fire crews were fighting the blaze from outside the house due to the risk of the structure collapsing.

FENZ shift manager Ryan Geen said two crews were on-site trying to contain the flames.

He said there were no reports of injuries.

