Police have arrested a man suspected of carrying out five brazen burglaries on the same night along Princess St, Takanini.

The 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on January 22. He is facing burglary and unlawful interference charges.

Counties Manukau south area commander inspector Joe Hunter said multiple items were taken from the targeted homes and they have received reports from five victims on January 8.

”Our staff were very quick to identify the offender via CCTV footage, which was provided by the victims.”

Hunter said the offender allegedly entered a number of properties along a shared driveway and took items including jewellery and tools.

”This result should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending.

“Our message to those who choose to continue to engage in this offending is: You will be held to account.”

Hunter said the incidents were a reminder homeowners should be vigilant about locking windows and doors and that CCTV can be beneficial in providing additional home security.

If you see suspicious behaviour and it is happening now please contact Police on 111 or if it is after the fact, contact Police on 105 or online.