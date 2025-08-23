“They wore tracking collars - maybe they thought they were on a hunt. They tried to rip my scalp off my head and tore big gashes out of the backs of my legs, my neck and under my arms.

“I thought I was going to die. I had no blood left in me it was pumping out everywhere. I am lucky to be alive,” Donna told the Herald.

The dogs’ owner, Dave Anscombe, told the Herald in August 2024 that his two male dogs were at the Thames-Coromandel District Council pound and two female dogs had been returned to him on the day of the attack.

“I have to tell you I find this too emotional and hard to talk about. I couldn’t afford to have the dogs registered, I am poor, I have no money” Anscombe said.

The owner of four pig dogs similar to this one was sentenced after two of them attacked and injured a woman and her two dogs. Herald composite photo

Earlier this month, he appeared in the Thames Coromandel District Court (TCDC) facing three charges over the incident: two related to a dog attacking another dog and one related to a dog attacking a person.

A spokesperson for the Thames Coromandel District Council said in a statement: “The defendant was convicted on all charges and the court ordered both dogs be destroyed. The defendant has indicated he will appeal the conviction and the destruction order.

“The defendant represented himself at trial. The dogs were unregistered at the time of the attack.”

Donna’s husband, Trev, believes the Tairua attack was wholly preventable.

“The dogs should have been put down a year ago. The council should have acted sooner instead of relying on the police investigation. They were unregistered at the time of the attack – this whole thing could have been prevented.

“It’s it is a dereliction of duty on behalf of the rate payers. That guy should not be allowed to own any dogs - he is a danger to the public” Trev said.

The victim's partner said the attack by pig dogs similar to these was so serious the dogs should have been put down immediately. Photo / Stock image

When the Herald asked the council if they had received any complaints against Anscombe and his dogs, a spokesperson said there was a complaint in September about the dogs being off lead but it couldn’t be substantiated.

According to the locals Anscombe left Tairua three months ago but was seen on Thursday in his van with barking dogs. Despite multiple attempts Anscombe could not be reached for comment.

The council said in five years there have been 13 dog attacks in Tairua. Only one resulted in injuries that could be considered serious, and there have been no deaths.

Anscombe’s dogs meanwhile remain impounded.

“Our Council has no authority to euthanise them without an order from the Court. We do not have the exact cost of keeping the two dogs in the pound. Given the indication of the appeal, we will await further Court processes before taking any other action” they said.

