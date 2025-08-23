Advertisement
Tairua Dog Attack: Couple claims owner’s dogs are a danger to public safety and should be put down.

By
Investigative reporter
4 mins to read

A woman savaged by pig dogs similar to this one told the Herald two of the pack and their owner remain free. Photo composite / Ben Dickens and NZME

A woman who was savaged by a pack of pig dogs fears for public safety while the owner and his dogs are free to wander the streets.

The retiree, who wants to be known only by her first name Donna, said she remains traumatised a year on from the

