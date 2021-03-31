Tairua boat rage: Former deputy principal granted diversion

Catherine Browning swings an oar at Tairua man John Dixon after an incident of boat rage in the small Coromandel town in January.

The former deputy principal of Tairua School has been granted diversion after being involved in a fiery incident of boat rage earlier this year.

Catherine Browning, 52, has since resigned from her senior role at the school after swinging an oar at fellow Tairua resident John Dixon during the incident on January 23.

It was filmed and put on social media and allegedly saw Dixon ram Browning's boat with his dinghy, before Browning swung the oar towards him after wading into the water.

The pair were both charged by police, Browning with with assault, while Dixon is defending three charges.

When she appeared in the Thames District Court last month, Browning informed the court through her lawyer that she would be seeking diversion.

Browning was granted bail and the case was remanded off until this morning.

When it was called by the court today, police prosecutor Senior Sergeant John Taaka said Browning had successfully completed diversion and sought to have the case dismissed.

Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle granted the dismissal.

As Browning had completed her diversion successfully, she was not required to appear in court.

Under the diversion scheme if the offender completes agreed conditions the charge is withdrawn and a conviction will not be recorded.

Meanwhile, Dixon was in court last month when name suppression lapsed.

He entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer Peter Eastwood to three charges; using a vessel as a weapon to collide with another vessel, operating a vessel in a dangerous manner and assaulting Catherine Maree Browning.

He was granted bail with a multitude of conditions and ordered to reappear this month.