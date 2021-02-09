Tairua boat rage: Accused recalled to prison over wharf incident

A man appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning in relation to a "boat rage" incident in Tairua last month.

By RNZ

A 58-year-old Coromandel man on life parole has been recalled to prison following a boat rage incident at Tairua last month.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday morning.

He is charged with operating a vessel dangerously, common assault and two charges of assault with a weapon.

The man was represented by a duty solicitor at his first appearance on the charges and appeared before Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle.

The court heard that due to his criminal history an interim recall order comes into effect immediately, pending a final decision by the Parole Board.

The charges relate to a videoed incident at the Tairua wharf showing a boat being rammed by an inflatable and a man and woman getting into an altercation.

The man was remanded without plea to appear by video link in Thames District Court next month.

The accused has applied for legal aid on the parole matter.

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with assault and will appear in the Thames court next week.

- RNZ