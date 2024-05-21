Cornelia Boyd (left) and Grace O'Connor from Gisborne Girls’ High School won the solo-duo category at the Smokefreerockquest regional heats at Gisborne War Memorial Theatre last week.

The East Coast/Tairāwhiti heat of Smokefreerockquest and Tangata Beats on Saturday was summed up in one word... “epic”.

War Memorial Theatre was once again the venue as the region’s up-and-coming musical talent was showcased last Friday.

Now in its 37th year, Smokefreerockquest has become a “rite of passage” for aspiring young musicians, and this year participation has been even greater. Around 70 per cent of New Zealand secondary schools are taking part, more than 3000 rangatahi in 45 events across 21 regions.

Friday’s East Coast/Tairāwhiti heat culminated in the naming of the top solo/duo acts, who have the chance to progress to the national final, as well as the top 12 bands for the regional final on June 21.

Judge Riiki Reid was impressed with the night’s performances.

“The bands in Tairāwhiti are so diverse, not only in genre and talent but also gender, which is epic.”

The next stage for bands is the regional final from which the top two bands, alongside the heating-winning solo/duo acts and Tangata Beats award winners will have the chance to submit videos of their performances for the next stage of the competition, culminating in the national finals.

Gisborne Boys’ High student Salem Mahia Randall won the solo/duo title at last year’s national final.

Gisborne Boys' High band IWI were among the 12 groups selected for the East Coast/Tairāwhiti regional final of Smokefreerockquest.

Rockquest founder Glenn Common says the next stage of the Rockquest process offers new opportunities for development, building on what the entrants have already experienced.

”Preparing their performance helps develop their musicianship, songwriting and performance skills. For bands and duos, it’s a collaborative effort that builds teamwork and important life skills like communication.

“All entrants are learning valuable lessons in setting goals and experiencing the sense of achievement that comes from creating something and showcasing it.”

At the Tairāwhiti final, there will be awards for the top three bands, the Musicianship Award, Smokefree Best Vocals Award, ZM Best Song Award, APRA Lyric Award, and Rockshop Electronic Assist Performance Award.

East Coast/Tairāwhiti heat results:

Solo-duo: Cornelia & Grace, Gisborne Girls’ High School, 1st; Tahi O’ Neill, Gisborne Boys’ High 2nd.

Tangata Beats, band: IWI, Gisborne Boys’ High, 1st; Rōreka, Gisborne Girls’ High School, 2nd;

Tangata Beats, solo.duo: Hone & Te Kani, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri a Maui; Junior Pelea, Tolaga Bay Area School, 2nd.

Top 12 bands for theregional final: IWI, Gisborne Boys’ High; Rising Revolution, Tolaga Bay Area School; Various States and the C’s, Ilminster Intermediate/Wainui Beach School/St Mary’s School/Campion College; The Generators, Gisborne Boys’ High/lminster Intermediate; Celcius, Gisborne Boys’ High/Lytton High School; Mind Flayer, Campion College; Pray for Summer, Gisborne Boys’ High/Campion; Black Berry Jam, Lytton High; Eleventh Hour, Gisborne Girls’ High; NSRB, Gisborne Boys’ High; Fire Hydrant, Gisborne Boys’ High; Dad’s Garage, Gisborne Girls’ High; Lilac Wine, Gisborne Girls’ High.