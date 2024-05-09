Tairāwhiti Golf round-up

Mark Steele competes in the "Bridge Hole Challenge" during Tahunga Golf Club's long-awaited 50th anniversary. Among those watching are former All Blacks Ian Kirkpatrick and Andy Jefferd. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Mark Steele competes in the "Bridge Hole Challenge" during Tahunga Golf Club's long-awaited 50th anniversary. Among those watching are former All Blacks Ian Kirkpatrick and Andy Jefferd. Photo / Rebecca Williams

Poverty Bay

The fifth round of the Tairāwhiti women’s pennants and the Judy O’Rourke Memorial Challenge added extra colour to the Pharmacy 53/Beaufoy/Village Homeware open day.

The trip down State Highway 35 last Wednesday was well worth it for the Te Puia Hot Springs four-strong team as they won the penultimate round of the pennants to close the gap on overall leaders Mahia.

The Springs team of Hiria McClutchie, Robyn Ngatai, Pauline Summersby and Iritana Ngarimu produced a combined net total of 298, just one stroke ahead of Mahia on the day.

Hosts Poverty Bay were third, Patutahi fourth, Wairoa fifth and Electrinet Park sixth.

The overall title is down to three clubs. Mahia lead on 25 points, Te Puia have 24 and Patutahi 21.

The final round is at the Park on Saturday, May 18.

While the two city clubs are out of contention, they were locked in battle for another piece of silverware during the open day - the Judy O’Rourke Memorial Challenge aggregate stableford.

Sue Kemp had the round of the day, 104-36-68, to win the overall net. Lynne Holmberg (85) won the gross and Ngatai (38 points) the Stableford.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: A Abrahams 38, J Willoughby 37, B Anderson 37.

Division 2: J. Leaf 40, J. McGregor 39.

Twos: A. Abrahams, B. Anderson.

Approach: B. Simpson.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: K. Marshall 39, R. Morley 38, S. Francks 38.

Division 2: J. Finch 39, C. Morton 36, B. Simpson 35.

Twos: C. Christie.

Approach: B. Simpson.

Thursday (May 2) - Men’s Stableford, division 1: D. Wilson 36, S. Jeune 35, M. Higham 35, C. Dean 35, A. Kirkpatrick 34, B. Colbert 34.

Division 2: D. Bush 37, G. Eriksen 36, D. Atkins 36, J. Pittar 36, K. Goldsmith 35.

Twos: D. Wilson, J. Pittar, N. Whyte.

Approach: J. Pittar.

WEDNESDAY (May 1) - Pharmacy 53/Beaufoy/Village Homeware women’s open tournament, 9-hole net: R Dymock 34.

9-hole stableford: S Gardner 20, P Dymock 20, B Dickson 18, J Tietjen 18, J Williams 17.

9-hole approaches: L Fletcher, J Newman.

18-hole net: S Kemp 68, J Steele 72.

18-hole gross: L Holmberg 85.

18-hole stableford: R Ngatai 38, K Torrez 37, L Steel 37, P Wanklyn 37, T Karaitiana 37, I Ngarimu 37, A Davis 37, R Hiko 37.

18-hole approaches: J Utting, M Allan, S Kemp.

All-in approach: M Allen,

Nearest line: B Whyte.

Longest putt: L Fletcher.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, May 25, Enterprise open foursomes, 18 holes, shotgun start from 12pm, gross, net and stableford, men’s women’s and mixed pairs prizegiving, barbecue to follow.

Waikohu

Kahu Tamanui converted his Saturday success to Sunday glory on his home track.

Having played his part in Waikohu’s emphatic performance at the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants at Te Puia Hot Springs on the Saturday, Tamanui won the men’s stableford on his home course on Sunday with 38 points.

Marg Tuapawa and Cheryl Te Rito were in a class of their own in the Nancy McCormick women’s foursomes on Sunday. Their net 69 was 14 strokes ahead of the the next-best pair.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford: K Tamanui 38, S Ritchie 36, I Ruru 36, T Ritchie 36.

Nancy McCormick women’s foursomes net: M Tuapawa/C Te Rito 69; A Tamanui-Nunn/A Reeves 83; P Rutene/V Grace 88.

Twos: T Rata Ritchie 2.

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club competition for men, second round of Nancy McCormick foursomes for women; Sunday, May 25, Whatatutu Kura fundraiser.

Patutahi

The “Green Machine” stormed back from a century performance away from his home track to win the senior division of the men’s stableford on Sunday.

Tony Green, who carded 103 at Motueka late last month, contrasted that with 78-11-67, for 39 points.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, senior division: T Green 39, J Brown 38, W Baty 38, R Pardoe 34.

Junior division: M Smith 37, A Nimmo 36, L Nickerson 36, D Skudder 35.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole stableford, senior division: A Nimmo 20, C Parker 19, R Mottart 19, J Brown 19, D Russell 19.

Junior division: D McIntosh 23, S Mohlmann 21, I Tietjen 20, D Bentley 20, M White 19, C Brown 18.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Iritana Ngarimu is the Presidents Cup champion after the final round of the women’s net series was completed on Sunday.

Ngarimu ended on 214, with Hiria McClutchie second on 217 and Robyn Ngatai third on 218.

SUNDAY - LGU putting: H McClutchie 31, I Ngarimu 34, R Ngatai 34.

Men’s stableford: P Ngarimu 88-18-70, 32; R Walker 91-21-70, 32.

Electrinet Park

Josh is the better golfer of the Hayes brothers... for now.

But Luke got one over his bro in Sunday’s Russian Roulette pairs competition in which stablefod scores are multiplied each hole to come out with one score.

Luke and Phil Nepia won with 68, two points ahead of Stephen Johnson and Lindsay Hunt, and Steve Phillips and John Collier Junior.

Josh Hayes and Duane Mauheni were fourth on 57.

Ben Holt had the only two.

Warren Muir is setting the pace in qualifying for the 2024 men’s shootout final later in the year,

Muir’s autumn updated total is 203 - 10 ahead of Matt Henwood.

The course is closed on Sunday due to the Oligoi Jug men’s interclub pennants.

Endeavour men’s pennants

Waikohu are on the cusp of one of the most dominant performances in the history of the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants.

Māhia would like to think they are to pull off a comeback for the ages.

The Waikohu team juggernauted their way through Round 3 of the handicap matchplay series in ideal autumn conditions at Te Puia Hot Springs on Saturday.

The men from Te Karaka earned 24 out of a possible 24 points from their six matches (four points for a win) to rocket their way to a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Richard Reeves, Tipi Ruru, Larry Green, Sonny Ritchie, Kahu Tamanui and Ike Ruru won their matches against Poverty Bay and Electrinet Park (2) opponents.

They were 10 points ahead of the next-best teams on the day - Māhia, Patutahi, Te Puia Hot Springs and Tolaga Bay - and have a firm one-handed grip on the trophy with a round to go.

Fittingly they will face second-placed Māhia at Poverty Bay on May 26 where 24 points will be up for grabs.

Māhia will need to win five of the six matches to force a playoff (should Waikohu win the other).

Tolaga Bay’s Mark Watts produced the round of the day at the Springs. He had 42 stableford points - the highest of all players - in his win while teammates Murray Yates and Gary McLean also had wins and Peewee Tupawa an excellent fightback-from-the-death half.

Te Puia Hot Springs’ Ian Logan was next-best individual with 41 points. Logan, Mikaera Aurupa and Eruera West had wins for the Springs while Daryl Goldsmith had a half.

Māhia’s three wins were recorded by David Waihaki, Wayne Wesche and Brian Cooper, whose 38 points was their best stableford effort. Graham Shapland squared his match.

Pat Molloy, Jason Phillips and Cecil Brown had wins for Patutahi - Molloy’s 34 points their leading stableford score. Ashley Hindmarsh had a half.

Reigning champions Poverty Bay registered eight points - their wins coming from Frank Ball, whose 34 points topped their individual stableford performances, and Cary Hensley.

Both Electrinet Park teams could muster only one win apiece - Slade Tiopira for Park (1); Steve Phillips for Park (2).

Ray Walford’s 34 headed Park (1)’s stableford scoring while Phillips’ 34 topped Park (2).

Standings: Waikohu 66, Māhia 50, Te Puia Hot Springs 36, Patutahi 32, Poverty Bay 32, Electrinet Park (2) 30, Tolaga Bay 28, Park (1) 14.















