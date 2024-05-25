Wainui's Belinda Slement on patrol outside the Pines. Slement is among the finalists in the Surf Life Saving NZ Tairāwhiti Gisborne Awards of Excellence.

The finalists have been announced for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Tairāwhiti Gisborne Awards of Excellence for the 2023-24 season.

The awards not only acknowledge the skills, commitment and effort by lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers, but also those who have educated others, managed administration and taken part in lifesaving sport throughout the season.

“You should all be proud of the work you’ve done in keeping your communities safe, whether it be on the beach or behind the scenes,” Surf Life Saving NZ Eastern regional manager Avan Polo said.

“It was an action-packed 2023/2024 season for all clubs, especially during the New Year period, where thousands of people arrived for the three-day Rhythm and Vines music festival.

“That, coupled with soaring temperatures, made beaches extremely busy.

“However, surf lifeguards stood watch, and clubs worked together to ensure everyone returned home safely.”

The awards will bring together the Ūawa Tiaki Tai-Tolaga Bay, Riversun Wainui, Kaiaponi Farms Waikanae, Dawson Building Midway and Ngāti Porou clubs.

Over the season, Tairāwhiti Gisborne surf lifeguards spent over 5600 hours on patrol, rescued over 25 people, performed more than 25 first-aid treatments and carried out over 930 preventative actions.

They also competed in in 20 lifesaving sport events, where they were able to test their skills and challenge themselves.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on June 14 at the Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub at 5pm.

Finalists are:

Surf Lifeguard: Ana Naden, Waikanae; Glenn Knight, Midway; Ruby Lobb, Wainui.

U19 Surf Lifeguard: Ashar McKnight, Wk; Theo Weatherley, Wn.

Patrol Support Person: Sarah McAlister, Wk; Susan Quilter, Wn.

Contribution: Nigel Hope, Wk; Kevin Weatherley, Wn.

Coach: Arna Majstrovic, Wk; Dion Williams, Wn; Jack Gavin, Mid.

Surf Sports Official: Eric Clearwater, Wk; Miah Phelps, Mid; Sonia Keepa, Wn.

Surf Sportsperson: Oska Smith, Wk; Olivia Corrin, Mid; Mako Fukushima-Hall, Wn.

Surf Sports Team: Waikanae open IRB team (Connor Mitchell, Oliver Shivnan, Matti Richards, Harry Allan); Midway under-19 male team (Jack Lepper, Tyron Evans, Angus Blair).

Event Safety Contribution: Kevin Weatherley, Wn; Connor Mitchell, Wk.

Junior Surf Contribution: Edan Wilson, Wk; Kate Hill, Wn.

Instructor: Rodney Richards, Wk.

NZ Lottery Grants Board Volunteer: Ana Naden, Wk; Kate Hill, Wn.

Patrol Captain: Kristina Williams, Wk; Kevin Weatherley, Wn; Glenn Hamblyn, Mid.

Emerging Surf Official; Rodney Richards, Wk; Daniella Lawler, Wn; Jamie Hayward, Mid.

Volunteer Coach: Andrew Gaddum, Mid; Connor Mitchell, Wk; Zoe Findlay, Wn.

Emerging Coach: Jacqueline Kennedy, Mid; Jack Keepa, Wn; Max Neustroski, Wk.

Coaches Commitment Award: Emily Petro, Mid; Max Phillips, Wk; Betsy Findlay, Wn.

Paid Lifeguard: Bella Fitzharris-Stevens. Wk; Theo Weatherley, Wn.

Beach Education Instructor: John Minogue, Wn;, Ian Procter, Wn; Hannah Webb, Mid; Jessikah Fearnley, Mid; Emily Gillies, Wk.

Athlete of the Year - U14 male: Rori Fukushima-Hall, Wn; Taylor Kijowski, Mid; Douglas Bradley, Wk.

U14 female: Lilla Hain, Mid; Taylor Newman, Mid; Zyanja Rudge, Wn.

U15 male: Mako Fukushima-Hall, Wn; Riley Knight, Mid; Max Gaddum, Mid.

U15 female Georgie Beaufoy, Wk; Brooke Matthews, Mid; Gabrielle Searle. Mid.

U17 male: Yahni Brown, Mid; Nikau Rudge, Wai; Max Phillips, Wk.

U17 female: Jacqueline Kennedy, Mid; Ella Sutton, Mid.

U19 male: Angus Blair, Mid; Tyron Evans, Mid; Oska Smith, Wk.

U19 female: Sophie Petro, Mid; Alice Sparks, Mid.

Open male: Oska Smith, Wk; Chris Dawson, Mid; Cory Taylor, Mid.

Open female: Olivia Corrin, Mid; Briana Irving, Wk; Christy Tate, Wk.

Masters male: Adam Tate, Wk.

Masters female: Belinda Slement, Wn; Emily Gillies, Wk.







