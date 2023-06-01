Traffic on a major central Auckland road has been blocked as emergency services clean up an oil spill. Photo / Alex Cairns

Traffic on a major central Auckland road has been blocked as emergency services respond to an oil spill.

Auckland Transport (AT) said buses were still getting through the block, which is stopping all other traffic from Symonds St onto Mt Eden Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the oil spill on Mt Eden Rd covered the road.

“We have put down absorbent to stop it from spreading into drains,” the spokesman said.

“It has been left with the council to clean up,” he said.

There is a major incident on Mt Eden Road blocking all traffic from Symonds Street to Mt Eden Road. Police are letting buses through currently. Expect delays and possible cancellations on Mt Eden bus services. Updates to follow. ^CL pic.twitter.com/8ZMStQ6MeM — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 31, 2023

AT warned on social media of the spill just after 11am.

“Expect delays and possible cancellations on Mt Eden bus services,” the agency said.







