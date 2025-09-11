After five months of investigation, the police’s Auckland city organised crime unit has laid a raft of serious charges against two men.

Early today, the Operation Blur team, with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad, executed three search warrants at properties in rural South Auckland and made two arrests.

“Police have interviewed the pair and laid serious charges against them for the Sylvia Park robbery.”

Those charges are: aggravated robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery with a firearm, arson, burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, seven charges of theft ex-car (under $500), and theft ex-car (over $1000).

Bunce said police inquiries will continue, with further charges not being ruled out.

“This has been a challenging investigation to date, and I’d like to acknowledge this team of investigators whose work has led to this significant development today.”

A 50-year-old Tuakau man and a 28-year-old Paerata man were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.