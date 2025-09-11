Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sylvia Park robbery: Investigation leads to arrests over $210,000 robbery at Auckland shopping mall

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Charlie Kirk suspect apprehended, questions remain in Marokopa. Secondary schools overhaul on horizon. Video / NZ Herald

Two men have been charged after $210,000 was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery at Sylvia Park.

The incident unfolded early on April 9 after security guards were threatened with a firearm.

The offenders fled the shopping centre with cash in a stolen vehicle, said police.

The stolen car

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save