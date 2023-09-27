Remutaka Forest Park. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A cold and wet tramping party got stuck in Wellington’s Remutaka Forest Park this afternoon when river levels started rising.

The group was at a hut along the Ōrongorongo River southwest of Wainuiomata when they activated a personal locater beacon at 1.15pm.

A Maritime NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesperson said they called for help when the already swollen river began rising.

Wet weather has saturated the region this week.

A helicopter was deployed and reached the group about an hour later. Everyone is safe and no one is injured.

A crew member from the helicopter walked the group to a location the helicopter could pick them up from, the spokesperson said.

It was a good reminder to those keen on heading into the bush at this time of year to check whether forecasts and the potential impact of sustained rain on rivers and tracks beforehand, the spokesperson said.

“This response also highlights the importance of beacons. Cellphone coverage around these hills can be patchy and having a beacon was pivotal in ensuring this group could be safely picked up.”

